Poteau softball earned the Silo Tournament championship. Whitesboro won two games at the Sallisaw Central Shootout. Spiro softball swept Senior Day. Here's a roundup of results from the weekend on the diamond.
Softball
Silo Tournament
Friday
Poteau 13, Colbert 6
Poteau 9, Washington 1
Broken Bow 2, Red Oak 1
Red Oak 6, Davis 2
Saturday
Poteau 8, Red Oak 2
Sallisaw Central Tournament
Saturday
Whitesboro 2, Warner 1
Madison Grogan threw a six-inning one-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Mallory Grogan had a hit, a walk and an RBI.
Whitesboro 1, Roland 0
Madison Grogan struck out 11 batters and allowed three hits against Roland. Mallory Grogan had the lone RBI.
Sallisaw Central 9, Talihina 1
Caney Tournament
Friday
Buffalo Valley 7, Crowder 2
Saturday
Buffalo Valley 2, Antlers 1
Valliant 4, Buffalo Valley 2
Other Saturday softball
Spiro 8, Okmulgee 0
Lindsey Wortham hit 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Brooklyn Allen hit 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Desirae Reed hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kami Autrey threw a three-inning perfect game with five strikeouts.
Spiro 9, Okmulgee 1
Autrey threw eight strikeouts in the five-inning game. Lindsey Wortham hit 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Desirae Reed also had two hits and two RBIs.
Eufaula 11, Heavener 1
Gracie Morrison and Cayleigh McGee had Heavener's hits.
Other Friday softball
McCurtain 7, LeFlore 0
Baseball
Cameron Tournament
Friday
Cameron 12, LeFlore 4
Howe 5, McCurtain 2
Smithville 14, Bokoshe 1
Cameron 12, LeFlore 4
Buffalo Valley 4, Braggs 1
Battiest 13, Whitesboro 1
Saturday
Championship
Cameron 4, Howe 3
Third-place game
Buffalo Valley 12, LeFlore 11
Other Friday score
Wister 6, Byng 1
Tucker Wooten hit 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Landon Donaho hit 2-for-4 with an RBI. Donaho threw 13 strikeouts and allowed five hits in the full seven innings.
