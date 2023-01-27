Four area schools were awarded home district tournaments as basketball playoff assignments were released by the OSSAA on Friday.
In Class A Area III, Arkoma (1-13 girls, 8-7 boys) will host Cave Springs and Keota (13-2 girls, 6-9 boys).
Those that advance from this district will go to Quinton for regionals.
In District 6, Red Oak (16-2 girls, 11-7 boys) will host Gans and Indianola. In District 7, Red Oak's girls are ranked eighth in Class A. Talihina (6-9 girls, 6-12 boys) will go with Wright City to Rattan.
Those advancing from these districts would go to Indianola for regionals.
The Class A Area III playoffs will be at Wilburton.
In Class B Area IV, Whitesboro (16-4 girls, 4-12 boys), whose fifth-ranked girls team is looking to follow up its 2022 state semifinal run, will host LeFlore (11-9 girls, 9-8 boys), Bokoshe (0-18 girls, 4-14 boys) and Battiest for District 6.
Those that advance from this district will go to Stringtown for regionals.
Cameron (5-8 girls, 1-13 boys) will go with Watts and Schulter to Kinta for District 3. If Cameron advances, it would go to Kellyville for regionals.
McCurtain (12-6 girls, 10-8 boys) will go to Stuart for District 8. If it advances, it would go to Moss for its regional.
The Class B Area IV playoffs will be in Henryetta.
In Class B Area III, Buffalo Valley (20-3 girls, 19-3 boys) will host Haileyville and Eagletown for District 7. BV will host its regional. The fifth-ranked Buffaloes are looking to follow up their 2022 state semifinal finish. BV's girls are ranked seventh.
The Class B Area III playoffs will be at Ada.
The Class A-B playoffs start Feb. 10-11 with districts, followed by regionals from Feb. 16-18 and area playoffs from Feb. 23-25. Class 2A-4A playoff assignments come out next Friday.
