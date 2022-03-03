Whitesboro's girls and Buffalo Valley's boys held off late pushes by Duke to advance to the Class B state semifinals. For Whitesboro, it was the first girls basketball state tournament win. Here are all the basketball playoff scores from today, plus the schedule for Friday. 

Class B state quarterfinal 

Girls: Whitesboro 44, Duke 34
Boys: Buffalo Valley 46, Duke 39
Class 2A Area III playoffs at Dale
Girls consolation first round 
Oktaha 43, Panama 30
Boys consolation first round 
Howe 39, Hartshorne 24
Panama 72, Oktaha 63
Class 3A Area II playoffs 
Girls consolation first round at Verdigris 
Sequoyah Tahlequah 38, Heavener 26
Friday schedule 
Class B state semifinals at Jim Norick Arena at state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City 
Girls: Whitesboro (21-6, ranked seventh) vs. Lomega (23-5, ranked first) 6 p.m.
Boys: Buffalo Valley (22-7, ranked 14th) vs. Glencoe (28-2, ranked fourth) 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Area II finals at Skiatook 
Girls: Pocola (24-1, ranked second) vs. Warner (18-5, ranked 10th) 6:30 p.m. 
Boys: Pocola (25-1, ranked fifth) vs. Oklahoma Union (23-3, ranked second) 8 p.m.
Class 2A area III playoffs at Seminole 
Boys consolation semifinal 
Howe (17-10, ranked 16th) vs. Panama (20-5, ranked 12th) 3 p.m.
Girls final
Howe (21-5, ranked first) vs. Silo (21-7, ranked eighth) 6:30 p.m.

