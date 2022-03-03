Whitesboro's girls and Buffalo Valley's boys held off late pushes by Duke to advance to the Class B state semifinals. For Whitesboro, it was the first girls basketball state tournament win. Here are all the basketball playoff scores from today, plus the schedule for Friday.
Class B state quarterfinal
Girls: Whitesboro 44, Duke 34
Boys: Buffalo Valley 46, Duke 39
Class 2A Area III playoffs at Dale
Girls consolation first round
Boys consolation first round
Class 3A Area II playoffs
Girls consolation first round at Verdigris
Sequoyah Tahlequah 38, Heavener 26
Class B state semifinals at Jim Norick Arena at state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City
Girls: Whitesboro (21-6, ranked seventh) vs. Lomega (23-5, ranked first) 6 p.m.
Boys: Buffalo Valley (22-7, ranked 14th) vs. Glencoe (28-2, ranked fourth) 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Area II finals at Skiatook
Girls: Pocola (24-1, ranked second) vs. Warner (18-5, ranked 10th) 6:30 p.m.
Boys: Pocola (25-1, ranked fifth) vs. Oklahoma Union (23-3, ranked second) 8 p.m.
Class 2A area III playoffs at Seminole
Boys consolation semifinal
Howe (17-10, ranked 16th) vs. Panama (20-5, ranked 12th) 3 p.m.
Howe (21-5, ranked first) vs. Silo (21-7, ranked eighth) 6:30 p.m.