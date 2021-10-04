The Class B fast-pitch state quarterfinal will feature the Highway 63 showdown between Whitesboro and Buffalo Valley. Also, Red Oak's baseball and softball teams will be spaced apart in their state quarterfinal matchups. The Class A and B state tournaments will be at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Pocola's softball team will learn of its Class 2A state bracket Tuesday once the last regionals finish. Here's a look at what the area teams from Class A-B have ahead of them. This post will be updated after the Class 2A bracket is posted.
Class B softball
Quarterfinals Thursday
Whitesboro (ranked third, 23-4) vs. Buffalo Valley (ranked sixth, 31-9) 11 a.m. (USA Hall of Fame Field)
Semifinals Friday
Whitesboro-BV winner vs. Turner-Roff winner 4 p.m. USA Hall of Fame Field)
Championship Saturday
4 p.m. OG&E Energy Field
Class A softball
Quarterfinals Thursday
Red Oak (28-13, ranked fourth) vs. Navajo (ranked fifth, 34-5) 6:30 p.m. (Integris Field)
Semifinals Friday
Red Oak-Navajo winner vs. Ripley-Cyril winner 2:30 p.m. (Integris Field)
Championship Saturday
11 a.m. at OG&E Energy Field
Class A Baseball
Quarterfinals Thursday on Palmer Field at Dolese Park
Red Oak (ranked 11th, 18-11) vs. Canute (ranked fourth, 24-5) 1 p.m.
Semifinals Friday on Palmer Field at Dolese Park
Red Oak-Canute winner vs. Oktaha-Sterling winner 11 a.m.
Championship Saturday
3 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark