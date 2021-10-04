Whitesboro softball LCT Fast-Pitch 2021 Day 2

Whitesboro celebrates making its first LCT Fast-Pitch final since 2008.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

The Class B fast-pitch state quarterfinal will feature the Highway 63 showdown between Whitesboro and Buffalo Valley. Also, Red Oak's baseball and softball teams will be spaced apart in their state quarterfinal matchups. The Class A and B state tournaments will be at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Pocola's softball team will learn of its Class 2A state bracket Tuesday once the last regionals finish. Here's a look at what the area teams from Class A-B have ahead of them. This post will be updated after the Class 2A bracket is posted.

Class B softball

Quarterfinals Thursday

Whitesboro (ranked third, 23-4) vs. Buffalo Valley (ranked sixth, 31-9) 11 a.m. (USA Hall of Fame Field)

Semifinals Friday

Whitesboro-BV winner vs. Turner-Roff winner 4 p.m. USA Hall of Fame Field)

Championship Saturday

4 p.m. OG&E Energy Field

Class A softball

Quarterfinals Thursday

Red Oak (28-13, ranked fourth) vs. Navajo (ranked fifth, 34-5) 6:30 p.m. (Integris Field)

Semifinals Friday

Red Oak-Navajo winner vs. Ripley-Cyril winner 2:30 p.m. (Integris Field)

Championship Saturday

11 a.m. at OG&E Energy Field

Class A Baseball

Quarterfinals Thursday on Palmer Field at Dolese Park

Red Oak (ranked 11th, 18-11) vs. Canute (ranked fourth, 24-5) 1 p.m.

Semifinals Friday on Palmer Field at Dolese Park

Red Oak-Canute winner vs. Oktaha-Sterling winner 11 a.m.

Championship Saturday

3 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

