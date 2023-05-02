Whitesboro with 2023 Class B state slow-pitch championship trophy and banner

Whitesboro's softball team celebrates its Class B slow-pitch state championship on Tuesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Whitesboro's softball team won the Class B slow-pitch state title, its first state championship in any sport on Tuesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

"it's something to be really proud of. It's a feeling that not a lot of people get," Whitesboro senior Madi Edwards said of winning the school's first state championship.

