Whitesboro's softball team won the Class B slow-pitch state title, its first state championship in any sport on Tuesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
"it's something to be really proud of. It's a feeling that not a lot of people get," Whitesboro senior Madi Edwards said of winning the school's first state championship.
In the state championship game against third-ranked Leedey, Whitesboro took an 8-0 lead with a six-run top of the second inning on its way to a 15-5 victory. Addison Walker hit a grand slam in the second inning. Also hitting home runs in the game were Madison Grogan with two and Kayleigh Walker with one.
"I knew that moving five hours across state would probably put us in the best position to put a gold medal around her neck, and we got it done," Whitesboro head coach Peyton Baker said of winning a state championship with her younger sister, Addison, the shortstop. Baker had coached the previous four years at Hammon, including three of them with Addison in high school.
Whitesboro (31-9, ranked second) compiled eight home runs in beating sixth-ranked Buffalo Valley 24-9 in its state quarterfinal. BV's Addi Wright hit two home runs. Addison Walker and Madison Grogan each hit two home runs. Kayleigh Walker, Linley Collins, Madi Edwards and Samantha Craig also homered.
Whitesboro beat fifth-ranked Arnett 7-5, holding on as Arnett scored four runs in the top of the seventh. Collins and Hannah Adams both drove in two runs.