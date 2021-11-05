Whitesboro girls rally to win opener
Whitesboro’s girls basketball team started its quest to get back to the state tournament by rallying from a double-digit second quarter deficit to win 52-37 at Buffalo Valley.
“It was our first game. It was a physical game,” Whitesboro head coach Shane Putman said. “We overcame adversity and came back. That’s what matters.”
The girls in red, white and blue trailed by 11 late in the second quarter before scoring the last four points of the half to enter the locker room within 20-13.
Trailing 23-15 early in the third quarter, Whitesboro broke BV’s full-court press while going on a 9-0 run that included six free throws.
“We reversed the ball in the second half and broke their press and got in the game,” Putman said.
While drawing a few more fouls, Whitesboro extended its lead to seven before Courtney Grey hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with a second left in the quarter to get BV within 32-28.
The girls in orange and white continued on a 10-2 run for a 35-34 lead while getting active in its press defense.
Then, Austyn Wright regained momentum for Whitesboro, hitting a turnaround jump shot and a putback on her own miss between the six-minute and 5:30 marks. She scored 13 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Whitesboro proceeded to score the last 18 points of the game.
Kinley Barron scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half. Maura Cole notched all eight of her points in the second half. Whitesboro shot 15-of-21 at the free-throw line in the second half.
For BV, Grey scored eight of her 13 points in the second quarter. Kelly Cauthron had nine points. Emma Roberts had six points.
Putman said the Whitesboro is hopeful to return to the state tournament this season after making it in 2019 and falling short last season, losing in the Class B area consolation final 52-41 to Varnum.
Barron is the only returning starter from last year's team.
BV's girls hope for improvement under new coach Matt Henry with new playmakers like Grey, Cauthron and Roberts around returning stalwarts Rebecca Brunson and Luci Williamson.
Buffalo Valley’s boys basketball team rode a strong start and rebuffed a second-half comeback attempt by Whitesboro for a 63-40 home win on Thursday.
BV scored the first six points of the game, and Jace Hunter tallied three points in the last minute of the first quarter for a 13-12 Buffaloes lead.
To finish the first half, BV had a 6-1 spurt, gaining a 26-17 lead.
After the boys in orange and white built a 31-19 lead early in the third quarter, Whitesboro’s McKinny Thompson hit a bank shot off an inbounds pass to spark an 8-0 run to get the Bulldogs within 31-27.
BV responded with a 7-0 run for a 38-27 lead. Kaden Kincannon made a shot in transition with 1.9 seconds left to allow Whitesboro to close the period within 38-31.
However, the Buffaloes outscored the Bulldogs 25-9 in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points in the latter part of the period.
Hunter scored a game-high 24 points. Zane Collins and Brendan Champlin each had 11 points. Steven Morris had 10 points.
Thompson led Whitesboro with 11 points. Kyle Johnson had nine points.
Like Whitesboro's girls, Buffalo Valley's boys are looking to make magic after going 19-5 and coming a win short of the Class B state tournament last season, losing 54-32 to Cyril in the area consolation final.
Whitesboro's boys are trying to improve with new coach Steve Haddox after bowing out in regionals last year despite losing a couple of starters from last season, including All-Stater Jayse Ward.