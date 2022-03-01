Class 4A Area III regional at Byng
Whitesboro girls, BV boys make state; Pocola teams, Howe girls win regional titles
- By Tom Firme Sports editor
Whitesboro girls basketball made it to state for the third time in four years while Buffalo Valley's boys made it to state for the first time since 2004 with wins in Wilburton on Tuesday. Here are all of the day's basketball playoff scores.
Class B Area IV consolation finals:
Girls: Whitesboro 37, McCurtain 35
Boys: Buffalo Valley 45, Pittsburg 37
Girls consolation final: Tecumseh 55, Poteau 35
Class 3A Area II regional at Checotah
Girls consolation final: Heavener 35, Millwood 33
Boys consolation final: Morris 50, Spiro 38
Class 2A Area II regional at Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee
Regional finals: Pocola girls 49, Preston 28
Pocola boys 46, Preston 43
Class 2A Area III
Regional finals at Okmulgee
Girls: Howe 67 Oktaha 48
Boys: Morrison 64, Howe 40
Regional at Hartshorne
Girls consolation final: Panama 37, Wilburton 25
Boys final: Silo 60, Panama 58
Upcoming schedule
Class 3A Area II playoffs at Verdigris
Thursday
Girls AC first round: Heavener (20-5, ranked 12th) vs. Sequoyah Tahlequah (15-11, ranked 20th) 1:30 p.m.
Friday
Heavener vs. Morris-Metro Christian winner 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Area II playoffs at Skiatook
Friday
Girls: Pocola (24-1, ranked second) vs. Warner (18-5, ranked 10th) 6:30 p.m.
Boys: Pocola (25-1, ranked fifth) vs. Oklahoma Union 8 p.m.
Class 2A Area III playoffs
Thursday at Dale
Girls consolation first round: Panama (12-13) vs. Oktaha (17-7, ranked 12th) 1:30 p.m.
Boys consolation first round: Howe (15-10, ranked 16th) vs. Hartshorne 3 p.m.
Panama (19-5, ranked 12th) vs. Oktaha 8 p.m.
Friday at Seminole
Girls consolation semifinal: Panama (12-13) vs. Hartshorne-Morrison winner 1:30 p.m. (with a win)
Boys: Howe-Hartshorne winner vs. Panama-Oktaha winner 3 p.m.
Girls final: Howe (21-5, ranked first) vs. Silo 6:30 p.m.
Class B state quarterfinals on Thursday: Whitesboro girls vs. TBA
Buffalo Valley boys vs. TBA
