Whitesboro's softball team chipped away after facing a five-run deficit, but lost the Class B fast-pitch state championship game 5-3 to third-ranked Stuart on Saturday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The girls in red, white and blue finished as the Class B fast-pitch state runner-up for the second time in four years.
A bases-clearing double by Stuart's Jadyn Dalton put Whitesboro in a 5-0 hole in the top of the third inning. Linley Collins scored Samantha Craig with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.
Darah Cole hit a double to score Kayleigh Walker to trim the deficit to 5-2 in the fourth. In the bottom of the seventh, Madison Grogan scored on a groundout by Addison Walker. Whitesboro hoped to continue the rally with a runner on third base, but a groundout in the next at bat ended it.
Kayleigh Walker went 3-for-3. Grogan went 2-for-3 with a walk. She also threw four strikeouts in the full seven innings. Collins went 2-for-4.
Whitesboro outhit Stuart 9-7.
Whitesboro has six seniors -- Craig, Maura and Darah Cole, Addison Walker, Kayleigh Walker and Madi Edwards.
"We've got six leaving. It'll be hard to replace them. We've got two eighth-graders coming up. We've got a good shot next year with Grogan coming back. We'll just have to find a way to replace these six," Whitesboro head coach Peyton Walker Baker said.
One of those seniors, Addison Walker, is her younger sister. "I enjoy every second of it because I know it's special, and I'm not going to get it back. I'm ready for slow-pitch. At the same time, I'm not ready to lose her, so it's been special for me and her and my family as well," said the first-year Whitesboro coach, who had coached Hammon to state each of the four prior years.