Whitesboro state runner-up.jpg

Whitesboro's softball team accepts its Class B fast-pitch state runner-up trophy.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Whitesboro's softball team chipped away after facing a five-run deficit, but lost the Class B fast-pitch state championship game 5-3 to third-ranked Stuart on Saturday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The girls in red, white and blue finished as the Class B fast-pitch state runner-up for the second time in four years.

A bases-clearing double by Stuart's Jadyn Dalton put Whitesboro in a 5-0 hole in the top of the third inning. Linley Collins scored Samantha Craig with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.

Tags

Recommended for you