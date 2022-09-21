Whitesboro (12-15), which is ranked eighth in Class B, beat Battiest 12-0 and 15-0 to win its home district title.
In a four-inning Game 2, Madison Grogan threw seven strikeouts while allowing two hits and a walk. Addison Walker tripled twice, walked and drove in three runs. Linley Collins went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Madi Edwards went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs. Kayleigh Walker was 2-for-3. Grogan went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs. Hannah Adams had a hit and a walk.

Tags

Recommended for you