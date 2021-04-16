Whitesboro's softball team won five straight games, including three in the losers bracket, to win its first LeFlore County Slow-Pitch County Tournament championship. Below are the scores from Thursday:
Losers bracket
Whitesboro 16, LeFlore 9
Whitesboro 15, Pocola 4
Championship
Whitesboro 13, Howe 5
Whitesboro 11, Howe 10
All-Tournament Team
First Team
LeFlore's Braxtyn McMillin, Whitesboro's Kinley Barron (MVP) and Hannah Abeyta, Heavener's Destiny and Cayleigh McGee and Rayannah Ward, Wister's Kate Hammons, Poteau's Tori Morgan, Howe's Caitlyn Stacy and Peyton Stubbs and Pocola's Kylee Smith.
Second Team
Pocola's Kenzie Reid, Emma Damato and Kail Chitwood; LeFlore's Lindsey Waits and Shadie Crase; Whitesboro's Hope Bailey and Kayleigh Walker; Howe's Abby Huie; Poteau's Avery Prescott and Panama's Kelcee Ward.