Braelon Allen ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin withstood Oklahoma State's second-half push in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for a 24-17 victory Tuesday night at Chase Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Badgers (7-6) dominated the first half with stifling defense, building a 17-point lead as new coach Luke Fickell stalked the sideline and interim coach Jim Leonhard called the shots.

