Strong starts by Wister's teams have turned into high OSSAA rankings.
In baseball, Wister (7-0) won all three of its Union CIty Festival, beating its opponents by a total of 32-6 to attain a No. 5 ranking.
In slow-pitch softball, Wister (8-1) is ranked fourth after outscoring its first nine opponents 113-21.
Other ranked area baseball teams include Howe (1-3) at No. 16 and Panama at No. 19 in in Class 2A, Red Oak (5-2) at No. 3 in Class A and LeFlore (4-4) at No. 18 in Class B.
Other ranked area slow-pitch teams include Howe (1-2) at No. 11 and Heavener at No. 12 in Class 4A, Pocola (1-0) at No. 7 in Class 3A, Red Oak (5-2) at No. 3 in Class 2A and Whitesboro (3-3) at No. 2, LeFlore (2-1) at No. 8 and Cameron at No. 13 in Class A.