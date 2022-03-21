Wister softball celebrates a home run

Wister softball players celebrate a home run by Kourtney Donaho. Wister (8-1) scored 113 runs in its first nine games.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Strong starts by Wister's teams have turned into high OSSAA rankings.

In baseball, Wister (7-0) won all three of its Union CIty Festival, beating its opponents by a total of 32-6 to attain a No. 5 ranking. 

In slow-pitch softball, Wister (8-1) is ranked fourth after outscoring its first nine opponents 113-21.

Other ranked area baseball teams include Howe (1-3) at No. 16 and Panama at No. 19 in in Class 2A, Red Oak (5-2) at No. 3 in Class A and LeFlore (4-4) at No. 18 in Class B.

Other ranked area slow-pitch teams include Howe (1-2) at No. 11 and Heavener at No. 12 in Class 4A, Pocola (1-0) at No. 7 in Class 3A, Red Oak (5-2) at No. 3 in Class 2A and Whitesboro (3-3) at No. 2, LeFlore (2-1) at No. 8 and Cameron at No. 13 in Class A.

