Pocola's softball team jumped two spots to fifth in the new OSSAA ranking that was released on Monday.
Pocola (9-2), which is ranked fifth in Class 3A, won all five of its games last week, including three at the Howe Softball Festival last week, by eight or more runs to extend its winning streak to eight.
Among LeFlore County area teams in all classes, Whitesboro (9-5) is ranked highest at third in Class A. Whitesboro went 4-2 at the HSF, losing only to Pocola.
Red Oak (16-4) is fifth in Class 2A, seven vote points behind fourth-ranked Shattuck, after going 4-1 at the HSF.
Heavener (10-4) rose two spots to 10th in Class 4A after going 4-2 in the HSF, including a 17-6 win against Cameron (14-5), which is ranked ninth in Class A.
Other ranked area slow-pitch teams include Howe (6-8) at 15th in Class 4A, Wister (18-7) at No. 6 in Class 3A, LeFlore (7-6) in eighth in Class A and Buffalo Valley (10-9) in Class A.
Wister's baseball team (12-3) remains fourth in Class 2A after going 2-1 last week, with its loss being Friday on the road 5-4 against Van Buren, Ark., which is fourth in Class 6A and eighth among all classes in Arkansas by the MaxPreps computer ranking.
Red Oak (14-3), which went 5-1 last week with a runner-up finish in the Fort Gibson Tournament, remains third in Class A.
Other ranked area baseball teams are Howe (5-8) at No. 20 in Class 2A and LeFlore (7-7) at No. 20 in Class B.