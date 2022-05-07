Wister goes to rubber match vs. Calera; Poteau, Spiro fall short
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
In regional action on Saturday, Poteau fell short after coming back in its regional. Spiro and Wister were just short in the seventh inning, although the Wildcats are the only LeFlore County team with another shot.
Here's the roundup of Saturday's regional action.
Class 4A regional at Pryor
Hilldale 16, Poteau 13
Trailing 12-1 through three innings, Poteau (16-19) rallied to tie it with an 11-run fourth inning. However, Poteau could not keep Hilldale from scoring, as the Hornets answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Poteau's Dax Collins went 2-for-4 with two walks and an RBI. Caden Fox went 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs.
Class 2A regional at Wister
Calera 12, Panama 0
Panama (13-12) managed one hit by Tustin Timms while Luke McNamara and Dylan Restine walked.
Calera 7, Wister 6
Wister trailed 7-0 early and rallied with two in the fourth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh, but the last two batters went out.
Dartyn Meeks had two hits and two RBIs. He threw five strikeouts in 3.1 relief innings. Riley Crane had a hit, two walks and an RBI.
Class 3A regional at Kingston
Spiro 5, Kansas 3
Spiro (22-14) took a 4-1 lead by the bottom of the third inning. Dakota Perdue allowed five hits while throwing seven strikeouts in the full seven innings. Zander Riggs went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Blake Dedmon was 2-for-3 with a walk.
Kingston 8, Spiro 5
Spiro led 3-0 in the top of the third inning before Kingston tied it in the bottom half of the inning and took the lead in the fourth. Spiro tied it at 4 in the top of the fifth before Kingston posted four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Spiro scored a run and loaded the bases in the top of the seventh before the last out.
Perdue went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Monday schedule
Baseball
Class A state championship game
Red Oak (26-7, ranked third) vs. Canute (27-2, ranked first) 12 p.m. at Shawnee High School
Class 2A regional at Wister
Wister vs. Calera 2 p.m.
Slow-pitch softball Class 4A state tournament
Howe vs. Washington 11:30 a.m. at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
