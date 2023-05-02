As the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A, Wister's baseball team gets a home regional tournament as the round starts Thursday for Class 2A-4A teams. Among other regional playoffs for LeFlore County teams, Poteau heads to Cushing in hopes of taking down an unbeaten Tigers team.
Here's a look at the regional schedules.
Thursday: Poteau (23-10) vs. Wagoner (9-10) 1:30 p.m., vs. Cushing-Inola winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: Poteau vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss) OR vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. (by winning first two games), Saturday 2 p.m. (if necessary second final-round game)
Thursday: Wister (19-4, ranked fourth) vs. Tishomingo (11-10) 11 a.m., vs. Hartshorne-Quapaw winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: Wister vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss) OR vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. (by winning first two games), Saturday 2 p.m. (if necessary second final-round game)
Thursday: Spiro (23-9) vs. Kansas (24-10) 1:30 p.m., vs. Kingston-Vinita winner 4 p.m. OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss) OR 6:30 p.m. (by winning first two games), Saturday: if necessary second final-round game 4 p.m.
Thursday: Panama (18-10, ranked 10th) vs. Howe (14-14) 1:30 p.m., winner vs. Cashion (25-7, ranked seventh)-Colbert (11-11) winner 4 p.m., loser vs. Cashion-Colbert loser 6:30 p.m. Friday: Howe, Panama vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss) OR 6:30 p.m. (by winning first two games), Saturday: if necessary second final-round game 4 p.m.