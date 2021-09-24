The Wister Wildcats won its Class A district without allowing a run in two games at home on Thursday and will advance to the regional playoff.
The Wister Wildcats won big over the Clayton Bulldogs during Game 1. Wister won via run-rule after the third inning with a final score of 12-0. Landon Donaho started on the mound for the Wildcats, going the full three innings with three strikeouts.
A walk by Riley Crane, a bunt-for-hit and a stolen base by Connar Hall got things going early, followed by RBIs by Landon Thornburg and Joe Hammons to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead after the first inning. In the bottom of the third inning, C.J. Halford came to the plate with the winning run on third base and proceeded to end the game with a walk-off double off of the right-center wall to complete the shutout for the Wildcats.
After Haileyville dropped out of the district playoff and Wister’s Game 1 victory against Clayton, that left the Wildcats in need of one more win against Clayton to advance to the regional playoff.
Wister did just that, winning 8-0 against the Bulldogs and securing their spot in the next round. Dartyn Meeks started on the mound for the Wildcats going four innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. He was relieved by Hall, who finished the last inning with two strikeouts and no walks. Neither pitcher allowed a base hit, combining for no-hitter. On offense, Wister was led by Landon Thornburg, who had four RBIs, followed by Halford with two. Will Bryan and Riley Crane had one each.