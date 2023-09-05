Wister baseball vs. Howe on Labor Day

Wister baseball players and coaches stand during the national anthem on Labor Day before a home game against Howe.

 By James Martindale

With a few days until the fall baseball district assignments come out, Wister (13-3) holds the No. 2 ranking in Class A with 862 vote points and one first-place vote, 97 fewer vote points than top-ranked Oktaha (15-0).

Wister beat Howe 9-1 on Labor Day Monday for its third straight win and sixth out of the last seven. The Wildcats are slated to play at Byng on Friday at 5 p.m. Wister lost to Byng in the state quarterfinal last fall.

