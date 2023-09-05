With a few days until the fall baseball district assignments come out, Wister (13-3) holds the No. 2 ranking in Class A with 862 vote points and one first-place vote, 97 fewer vote points than top-ranked Oktaha (15-0).
Wister beat Howe 9-1 on Labor Day Monday for its third straight win and sixth out of the last seven. The Wildcats are slated to play at Byng on Friday at 5 p.m. Wister lost to Byng in the state quarterfinal last fall.
The only other ranked fall baseball team in the area is Buffalo Valley (4-6), which is 20th in Class B.
In Class A fast-pitch softball, Red Oak (13-6), which beat Caney 9-1 on Tuesday and was beat Stuart 4-1 that night, is ranked third with three first-place votes and 1,199 vote points, 56 vote points away from No. 2 Arapaho-Butler (18-3). Red Oak will play in the Silo Tournament from Thursday to Saturday.
In Class B, Whitesboro (10-5-1) is ranked 13th while Buffalo Valley (11-6) is ranked 15th. BV beat Whitesboro 2-1 on Tuesday with a single by Mykayla Hayes that turned into a walk-off hit as she made her way around the bases after an error. BV took second in the New Lima Tournament this past weekend.