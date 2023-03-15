A handful of small-school baseball teams are given optimistic outlooks early in the season with the first OSSAA ranking of the spring.
Wister (1-1) is ranked sixth in Class 2A after falling short of the Class 2A tournament last spring due to a 3-1 loss to Calera in the regional finale at home. In the fall, the Wildcats made the Class A state quarterfinal.
Red Oak (2-0) is given hope after going 14-11 in the fall and losing two of three Class A regional games in the fall under first-year coach Lane Grogan. The Eagles, which won the Class A state championship last spring, are ranked seventh in Class A.
In Class 2A, Panama (3-1), which went 13-12 last year and was third in the Class 2A regional in Wister, is ranked 11th. Brex Caldwell, who played in the state tournament for Red Oak last spring, boosts the Razorbacks' rotation.
In Class B, Buffalo Valley (0-1) are ranked ninth after reaching the Class B state quarterfinal in the fall.
Classes 3A-6A do not rank since their playoff assignments are determined by district standings. Next week is the first slow-pitch ranking of the season.