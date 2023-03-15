Wister's Landon Donaho home opener

Wister's Landon Donaho swings during the Wildcats' 13-3 home opening win against Howe on Monday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

A handful of small-school baseball teams are given optimistic outlooks early in the season with the first OSSAA ranking of the spring.

Wister (1-1) is ranked sixth in Class 2A after falling short of the Class 2A tournament last spring due to a 3-1 loss to Calera in the regional finale at home. In the fall, the Wildcats made the Class A state quarterfinal.

