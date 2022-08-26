Wister's Irelyn Cooper produced her third last-inning go-ahead hit of the week as she put the Wildcats (11-7) ahead in the top of the eighth as the team earned its ninth straight win against a key LeFlore County foe. Cooper drove in Kinzie Duncan with a one-out single. Red Oak's Maycee Butcher hit two home runs and had six RBIs in a win at the Murray State College Festival, but the girls in purple and yellow lost their second game at the festival against a 2021 Class 2A state semifinalist.
In baseball, the Bokoshe Tigers (1-9) claimed their first win at the Indianola Wood Bat Tournament. Also, a ninth-inning home run by Jace Hunter put Buffalo Valley past Howe.