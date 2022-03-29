Wister's baseball and softball teams climbed a spot in their respective OSSAA rankings on Monday.
Wister's softball team (14-5) went from fourth to third in Class 3A after going 5-3 last week with two losses to Heavener (4-2, ranked 12th in Class 4A) in the Webbers Falls Tournament and one to Broken Bow (4-4, ranked fourth in Class 5A after being first last week). Wister earned ranked wins against Heavener (also in the Webbers Falls Tournament) and Wilburton (4-2, was 17th last week).
Wister baseball (11-2) went from fifth to fourth in Class 2A after going 3-2 in the Rattan Tournament, with a win against Boswell (7-4, ranked sixth in Class B) and losses to Silo (8-0, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A) and Wright City (11-4, ranked eighth in Class A).
Red Oak (10-2) baseball is third in Class A after going 4-0 at the Tiger-Zebra Classic hosted by Claremore and Pryor last week.
Other ranked area baseball teams are Howe (3-6, ranked 17th in Class 2A), Cameron (8-6, ranked 17th in Class B) and LeFlore (6-5, ranked 20th in Class B).
Other ranked area softball teams are Howe (4-4, ranked 13th in Class 4A), Pocola (5-2, ranked seventh in Class 3A), Red Oak (10-3, ranked fifth in Class 2A), Whitesboro (3-3, ranked second in Class A), LeFlore (3-3, ranked eighth in Class A), Cameron (10-3, ranked 11th in Class A) and Buffalo Valley (7-8, ranked 14th in Class A).