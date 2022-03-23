Wister received the top seed for the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament, as the seeds were set on Wednesday. The LCT will be April 4-9, with Whitesboro hosting the final rounds that Thursday, Friday and, if necessary, Saturday. Panama will serve as a sub site at least for that Monday.
Wister (7-0) won the LCT last year, beating Spiro in the final.
The other teams receiving first-round byes are No. 2 seed Spiro (5-0), No. 3 seed Heavener (5-4) and No. 4 seed Poteau (4-3).
Other seeds are No. 5 LeFlore (4-4), No. 6 Panama (1-2), No. 7 Cameron (5-3), No. 8 Talihina (2-2, with which Whitesboro is co-oping for baseball), No. 9 Howe (1-3), No. 10 Pocola (1-3), No. 11 Arkoma (3-3) and No. 12 Bokoshe (0-5).
This post will be updated when an official bracket becomes available.