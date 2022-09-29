WIster's Landon Donaho touches on home run.

Wister's Landon Donaho (3) knocks helmets with Jayden Byars (12) after hitting a home run against Canute in the Class A regional at Wister on Thursday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Wister's baseball team (29-3), which is ranked second in Class A, won both games on Thursday to win its regional title at home and make the Class A fall baseball state tournament. The Wildcats totaled 24 runs in their two games and found a pair of strong pitching outings. Here's a look at the day's action.
Baseball 
Class A regional at Wister
Wister 11, Red Oak 0
Landon Donaho threw a five-inning two-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Wister 13, Canute 4
Landon Donaho and Jayden Byars hit back-to-back home runs to spark a seven-run bottom of the second inning for a 7-2 lead. The Wildcats added six runs in the sixth inning. Tucker Wooten had a hit and three RBIs. Both Donaho and Byars went 3-for-5.
Class B regional at Roff
Granite 10, Buffalo Valley 6
Jace Hunter threw 12 strikeouts in five innings, but reached 116 pitches by that point. Buffalo Valley led 6-0 through three innings before allowing two runs in the fourth, a run in the fifth, five in the sixth and two in the seventh. Hunter hit a home run and had two RBIs. Brendan Champlain went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. 

