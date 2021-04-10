Wister won the LeFlore County Baseball Tournament championship, beating Spiro 12-4 in five innings on Saturday in a second final round game. This is Wister's eighth LCT baseball title.
Wister wins LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
