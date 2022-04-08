20220408_212905.jpg

Wister's baseball team beat Spiro 10-2 on Friday night for its ninth LeFlore County Baseball Tournament championship. This was the second straight year that Wister beat Spiro for the title. 

Wister starter Dartyn Meeks threw 12 strikeouts in the six-inning game. 
Spiro beat Heavener 3-1 earlier in the evening with a 2-run sixth inning to make the final. 
Wister outscored its tournament opponents 38-8 in its four games. 
Wister's nine LCT baseball titles are two away from Cameron's lead with 11. Poteau has the second-most LCT baseball titles with 10.

