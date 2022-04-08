Wister's baseball team beat Spiro 10-2 on Friday night for its ninth LeFlore County Baseball Tournament championship. This was the second straight year that Wister beat Spiro for the title.
Wister wins second straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
- By Tom Firme Sports editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Wister starter Dartyn Meeks threw 12 strikeouts in the six-inning game.
Spiro beat Heavener 3-1 earlier in the evening with a 2-run sixth inning to make the final.
Wister outscored its tournament opponents 38-8 in its four games.
Wister's nine LCT baseball titles are two away from Cameron's lead with 11. Poteau has the second-most LCT baseball titles with 10.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Wister wins second straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
- Review: ‘Morbius’? More like moribund. This is just batty
- Smithville man drowns on Mountain Fork River
- Poteau Schools Superintendent pleased with academic niumbers
- Numerous LeFlore County teams to host slow-pitch, Class A-B baseball districts
- College baseball, softball stats for area athletes through April 7
- LeFlore County trio makes OCA girls basketball All-State
- Parsons signs with CASC for cross-country
Popular Content
Articles
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament: PIrates, Wolves, Wildcats earn spots in winners third round
- LCT Baseball Day 2: Wister, Spiro advance on winners side
- Donaho's shutout puts Wildcats a win away from LCT title
- LeFlore County trio makes OCA girls basketball All-State
- Wister baseball, Whitesboro, Pocola softball in top five of ranking
- Wister wins second straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
- LeFlore County Junior High Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament postponed
- LeFlore County Baseball Tournament schedule amended
- McGehee wins Poteau School Board seat race; other board seats filled; Howe Schools bond issue fails
- City Council takes action on properties during Monday night's meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.