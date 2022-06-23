There will be a youth baseball camp at the Wister baseball field July 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This camp is for boys entering grades three through six. The cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt and lunch for each day. High-school and college athletes will provide instruction. Click here to register boys for the camp.
Pre-registration ends July 1. Those who preregister will receive their shirt the first morning of the camp.
Boys will receive instruction for proper mechanics, in-game situations and techniques and participate in position drills, group sessions, scrimmages and games.