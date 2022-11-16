Wister track and field standout Coda Ollar signed with Southwest Christian University for track and field on Wednesday, advancing his career on the oval with the NAIA school.
"Coming from a small school in Wister, Oklahoma, it feels very important," Ollar said. "I'm hoping to succeed in my track events and maybe even proceed to a pro level."
Ollar won the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 2A state meet in May in a time of 40.07 seconds. He placed second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.44 seconds, 0.17 seconds behind the winner. He also won the 300-meter dash at the Meet of Champions a week later, finishing in 40.04 seconds, beating competitors from larger schools like John Marshall, Coweta and Inola.
In 2021, Ollar competed in the 100-meter dash, the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, with a top finish of sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Ollar has accomplished this despite Wister not having its own track. While others practice on a rubber or synthetic track, Ollar has worked the hurdles on pavement and in the grass.
"[It's been] lots of shin splints on the grass, on the road or on the concrete. It's been tough, but I've made it happen," he said. "Most of our hurdles are held together by zip ties and screws."
Ollar said that training on less forgiving surfaces makes him want the medals that much more.
"Poteau and Heavener have been very gracious. We took a couple of practices out at their tracks. It's still hard to go after school, get everyone together and drive all the way there," he said.
Working on a track regularly could make a big difference, he believes.
"I think that going to a college with actual resources and a track, I think I could succeed even farther than I already have," he said.
Southwest Christian University track and field coach Matt Parent said the sky is the limit for Ollar after he practiced with only four hurdles at the school.
"If he can do that with four hurdles and no track, who knows what he can actually do with a track and facility?" Parent stated, adding, "because I know from talking with him, he has a lot of determination."
Since Wister has only had a track and field program for four years, being a state champion with a shot at another title means a great deal to Ollar.
"It's only started recently, so being the first state champion in the history of the program has been really special and it's drawn more attention to it. It's not just a baseball school. We've got other things, too," he said.
Parent noticed not only the explosiveness with which Ollar races, but also how he finishes.
"When he has that last home stretch, basically, it looks like he shifts into another gear," Parent said. "The other things would be intangibles. He is a great student. All of the times that I've talked to him, he speaks well. He just seems like someone that's self-determined. When you combine that with when I met with him and his coach [Natalie Ford], I thought this is a person we really want to get here."
Parent also noticed that Ollar has sound mechanics, that he doesn't lean in either direction.
Parent expressed that Ollar could also compete in the 400-meter dash and relay events.