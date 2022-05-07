Wister's Coda Ollar rode home as a Class 2A state champion while Poteau's girls took eighth in Class 4A with two relay bronze medals as state meet competition in Catoosa finished on Saturday.
Ollar won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.07 seconds, beating Tommy Lancaster of Hobart by 1.47 seconds. In the 100-meter hurdles, Ollar took second in 15.44 seconds, 0.17 seconds away from winner Lancaster.
The 18 points that Ollar earned gave Wister a 14th-place finish.
Poteau's 4x100-meter relay team (Brooklyn Garner, Emery Lomon, Dasiee Powers, Savanna Bryan) placed third in 50.38 seconds.
Garner placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in 25.62 seconds, and later she finished sixth in the 100-meter dash in 12.54 seconds. Lomon was eighth in the 200-meter dash in 26.53 seconds.
Chyanne Brickell placed seventh in discus, throwing 109-3.
Zoe Nesbitt took 11th in the mile run in 5:42.74.
Poteau's girls had their first big finish on Friday with a third-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay (Bryan, Lomon, Powers, Garner) in 1:45.11, breaking a school record of 1:46.58 that was set in regionals the week before.
Ashly Johnson placed 11th in the two-mile run in 12:44.72. Poteau placed 12th in the 4x800-meter relay (Johnson, Nesbitt, Gracyn Soehlman, Alexis Pickle) in 10.21.06.
Poteau had 35 points, five away from seventh-place Kingfisher.
On the boys side, Poteau on Friday placed 13th in the 4x800-meter relay (Stihl Snyder, Ramiro Lucero, Riley Gastelum, Tyler Baker) in 8:43.35 and was just short of qualifying for the finals in the 4x100-meter relay (Wyatt Gamble, Jace Hall, Caleb Andrews, Dax Collins) in 44.45 seconds, 0.23 seconds away from Elk City.
Also, in long jump on Saturday, Pocola's Garrett Scott took eighth, bounding 20-1.5.
In the Class A state meet on Friday at Western Heights High School, LeFlore's Kalobe Hudlow was ninth in the high jump at 5-8.
In Class 3A at Western Heights on Friday, Heavener's Steven Cruz was 12th in the two-mile run in 10:52.85. Tony Adkins was 15th in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.81 seconds. Heavener's 4x800-meter relay team (Cruz, Adkins, Isaac Cook, Seth Lynch) was 11th in 8:54.83.