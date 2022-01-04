During Monday night hoops action in Heavener, the host Wolves won both games in the teams' first competition returning from Christmas break.
Poteau (1-5) held the three point lead in the game with less than 90 seconds. But the Wolves slapped a press on the Pirates, that did the trick. Heavener (5-5) went on a 6-3 run to win the game 43-40.
The opening quarter was a level quarter as both teams scored 11 points. Jace Hall led the Pirates with six points, but in the process he got into foul trouble. Even though he only scored two points in the first, Landon Thurman stood at watch in the paint and set up a no-fly zone — any shot launched was quickly rejected.
The Pirates rushed to the lead in the second as Wyatt Gamble returned to Poteau lineup after sustaining an injury in the state football semifinal against Tuttle. Gamble found his rhythm as he stroked a pair of treys on his way to eight points in the second. Thurman added five points for the Wolves for seven first-half points. The score at the intermission was 23-20 with Poteau holding the high ground.
After the break, Heavener turned its defense up a notch. The Wolves held the Pirates to only eight points as they gained a 33-31 edge. Again, Thurman was the top Dawg as he scored eight points. Dean Odom scored five points for Poteau.
In the final and deciding stanza, both teams were back and fourth with the lead. Poteau got the lead as Dean Odom stroked five points. Poteau’s defense was solid as the Pirates only allowed one made basket in the stanza. But the Pirates made several errors due to being pressured.
Heavener went from trailing to the lead at warp speed. Gunnar McAlester kept getting the ball and was fouled down the stretch. He made five of six free throws in the fourth quarter. Wyatt Gamble pulled down the board with only 4.9 seconds remaining. He drove the length but he launch the ball after the buzzer sounded.
Scoring: Poteau: Dax Collins 4, Gamble 11, Champ Downs 2, Odom 10, Hall 10, Connor Whitworth 3.
Heavener: Caleb Morrison-6, McAlester 8, Thurman 15, Nick Lopez 7, Dalton Semore 2, Bryce Morrison-1, Jackson Clubb 2, P.J. Riddley 2.
Lady Wolves’ Pressure Stiffling
Between the constant steals by the Lady Wolves (8-2, ranked 16th in Class 3A) and the forced and unforced turnovers, the Lady Pirates only converted eight made shots all game long. Poteau did shoot 11-of-15 on free throws. Heavener beat Poteau 50-31.
Milaya Riddley wreaked havoc on the Lady Pirates all game long on both sides of the ball. The score after the first was Heavener 11, Poteau 5.
Heavener kept the pressure on and increased the lead to 26-14 at the break. Annika Dill was the high scorer on the floor with seven points.
Any hope for Poteau quickly evaporated in the third quarter. Poteau only produced four points, all from the free throw line. Heavener's Brooklyn May scored half a dozen points, and Riddley followed close behind with five points. Heavener led 39-18.
In round four, Riddley kept scoring as she tallied seven points. Annika Dill and Brooklyn Garner each scored 5 points. The final score was 50-39, with Heavener getting the win.
Scoring: Poteau: Dill 17, Brooklyn Garner 5, Annie Baker 5, Parker Patterson 3, Brittlee Reed 1.
Heavener: Riddley 23, Lexy Chick 10, Carly Watkins 6, May 6, McKinley Alexander 3, Morgan Smith 2.