Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's softball teams are slotted on opposite sides of the Women's College World Series, which takes place at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium from Thursday to June 8 or 9. Thus, the Sooners (56-1) and the Cowgirls (46-14) wouldn't face each other until the WCWS championship round unless they both lose one of their first two games.

Last year, OU beat Texas in the championship, winning 16-1 and 10-5. OSU was eliminated a win short of the championship round, losing 5-0 and 6-5 to the Longhorns.

