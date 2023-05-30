Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's softball teams are slotted on opposite sides of the Women's College World Series, which takes place at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium from Thursday to June 8 or 9. Thus, the Sooners (56-1) and the Cowgirls (46-14) wouldn't face each other until the WCWS championship round unless they both lose one of their first two games.
Last year, OU beat Texas in the championship, winning 16-1 and 10-5. OSU was eliminated a win short of the championship round, losing 5-0 and 6-5 to the Longhorns.
Thursday (all games on ESPN)
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Alabama 11 a.m.
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Stanford 1:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Florida State 6 p.m.
No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 15 Utah 8:30 p.m.
Friday (both games on ESPN)
Game 5: Tennessee-Alabama loser vs. OU-Stanford loser 6 p.m.
Game 6: OSU-FSU loser vs. WSU-Utah loser 8:30 p.m.
Saturday -- winners second round)
Game 7: Tennessee-Alabama winner vs. OU-Stanford winner 2 p.m. ABC
Game 8: OSU-FSU winner vs. WSU-Utah winner 6 p.m. ESPN
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser 2 p.m. ABC
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser 6 p.m. ESPN2
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner 11 a.m. ESPN (if necessary game at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN if Game 9 winner wins this game)
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner 6 p.m. ESPN (if necessary game at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN if Game 10 winner wins this game)
WCWS championship round (all games on ESPN)
June 7 at 7 p.m., June 8 at 6:30 p.m., June 9 at 7 p.m.