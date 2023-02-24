Will Restine led the Poteau first-day state wrestling tournament entries as he earned a spot in the 4A heavyweight championship.
Poteau sent eight wrestlers to the state tournament, seven in the boys Class 4A tourney and Ashly Johnson in the girls tourney. Action started on Friday at the Oklahoma state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
Johnson won her first match by fall in 51 seconds. She took down KyLee Smith, the 4A West regional champion, by fall in 2:31 in the quarterfinal. Then, against Addie Morse of Harrah, who beat her in the regional semifinal, Johnson went to overtime before losing a 6-5 decision to Morse. On Saturday, Johnson will start in the consolation semifinals and would contend for third place if she wins.
On the boys side, four Pirates lost in the wrestle-in matches and missed the opportunity to advance -- Will Newman at 120, J.T. Lowe at 138 and Kody Coyle at 150 via fall and Jance Sommers at 165 by a 5-2 decision.
At 175, Luke Brooks lost his quarterfinal match by a 2-0 decision to Tecumseh's Jace Frazier. Brooks won his consolation Round 1 match by fall, pinning Jagger Caldwell of Ada in 2:41. He will fight consolation Round 2 on Saturday.
In the heavyweight division, Will Restine won his quarterfinal by fall, pinning Sallisaw's Ryan Honeycutt in 1:32. Restine won a 5-2 decision in his semifinal against Malachi Perez of Weatherford.
Restine will face Wagoner's Roman Garcia in the heavyweight championship match. Restine beat Garcia for the 4A East regional title on Saturday.
For Brooks and Johnson, consolation semifinals begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by consolation finals and third-place matches at 12:30 p.m.
Championship matches begin at 6 p.m.