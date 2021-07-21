The Young Professionals of Poteau will present an all-night kickball tournament at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex on Aug. 28, with check-in at 8 p.m. and games starting at 9 p.m. They’ll have music, food and fun all night long. There’s an event holding fee of $60. The rest of the team’s $140 registration fee is paid on the night of the event. Admission for non-players is $5.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the YPP Scholarship Fund. There’s a link on the Facebook page for the labeled Find Tickets that will direct people to registration.