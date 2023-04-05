The 2nd Annual Don Baskin Classic took place on McGee Creek Lake on Saturday, April 1st. A total of 28 boats and 51 anglers registered to fish the tournament.
According to Eric Baskin, the organizer of the tournament, the fish seemed to be biting very well with 15 of the 28 boats catching a limit of five fish and 21 of the 28 boat managed to weigh in at least one fish.
“The big fish really seemed to be biting well,” stated Eric, “we had six bass weighing over 5 lbs and four weighing over 4 lbs. We paid a total of 5 places and big fish this year.”
The winners of the 2nd Annual Don Baskin Classic were Bradley Mills and Ely Dollins with an amazing stringer weighing 20.6 lbs. They won $1500.
Second place went to Jon Tucker and Chuck Beck with a stringer weighing 15.2 lbs. They won $620.
Third place went to Clint and Creek Alford with a stringer weighing 14.4 lbs. They won $400.
Fouth place went to Kindel Holiman and Dirk Wezaloff with a stringer of 13.6 lbs. They won $300.
Fifth place went to Tony Derby with a stringer weighing 13.2 lbs. He won $180.
In a crazy turn of events we had a five way tie for big fish. Cody Janoe, Creek Alford, Kindell Holiman, Scott Martin, and Tony Derby all weighed in a bass at 5.8 lbs. They all split the big bass pot and received $100 each.
In total there were 88 fish weighed in, weighing 161 pounds all together.
“It was a great day of fishing and fun. The Don Baskin Classic would like to give the biggest thank you possible to everyone who participated in the tournament, donated to the tournament, or help with the tournament in anyway. It is greatly appreciated and the tournament wouldn’t be possible without all your help and support.” condinued Eric. “We can not wait to do it again next year and we hope that everyone can make it back again for the next Annual Don Baskin Classic.”