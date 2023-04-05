AA 2023 Don Baskin Classic

Bradley Mills and Ely Dollins showing some fish from there awesome stringer.

The 2nd Annual Don Baskin Classic took place on McGee Creek Lake on Saturday, April 1st. A total of 28 boats and 51 anglers registered to fish the tournament.

According to Eric Baskin, the organizer of the tournament, the fish seemed to be biting very well with 15 of the 28 boats catching a limit of five fish and 21 of the 28 boat managed to weigh in at least one fish.

