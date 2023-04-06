Congratulations to the following Antlers High School students who placed in the Top 10 in Division 3 at the Southeastern Oklahoma State University 2023 Curriculum Contest on March 29th. They competed against several other students in their Division and did outstanding. Way to go Bearcats!
Plane Geometry – Ashlynn Lacey
US History – Jeffrey Ruff
Algebra II – Chandler Joslin
Biology I – Jacob Johnson
English I – Ashlynn Pritchett
Physical Science – Avery Babb
Plane Geometry – Jakus Hatcher
Art: Figure Drawing I – Danika Wammack
English II – Jacob Johnson
Music Literature – Luke Blansett
Integrated Productivity Software – Ethan Schoeni
Electronics –Payne McCarter
English II – Madison Cantrell
English III – Ashlynn Lacey
Psychology – Drew Lawrence
US History – Ashlynn Lacey
World History – Luke Blansett
Music Fundamentals – Luke Blansett
Conservation – Kane Miller
World HIstory – Ethan Schoeni
Art: Figure Drawing II – Destiney Vanderburg
Computer Concepts – Ethan Schoeni
Electronics – Kreed Jones
General Safety – Jakus Hatcher