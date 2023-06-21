The sky across southeastern Oklahoma will light up from July 2 to July 4 with numerous fireworks displays. Ones occurring locally include:
The Moyers VFD will host their Annual Fish Fry on Tuesday, July 4th at 5:30 p.m. Donations only. Fireworks to follow.
Choctaw Casinos & Resorts will celebrate Independence Day with Fourth of July celebrations at four locations, each featuring fun-filled events for the whole family.
Fireworks: The show will begin at Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grant at dusk on Monday, July 3. Parking is first come first serve, so be sure to show up early and get the perfect spot for viewing.
Live Entertainment: Experience the festivities with K95.5, which will be broadcasting live during the show.
Dining: Enjoy a cool, refreshing beverage with drink specials at the Cove Bar and River Bar & Grill starting July 1, and head over to Chop House on Monday, July for a fine dining experience.
Gaming: Arrive early for a chance to walk away with thousands in cash. Friday, June 30 is the final edition of Freedom Fridays, where you have the chance to win $5,000, and Saturday and Sunday are the All-American Giveaway, with up to $20,000 up for grabs.
Extended Stay: Planning a longer getaway to celebrate Independence Day? Join us at Cove Pool on Saturday, July 1 for a pool party with DJ Barry Diamond. The pool is available to resort guests, and limited daily pool passes are also available for purchase at the front desk.
STRINGTOWN – Sunday, July 2