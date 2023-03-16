William L. Cornelius, a home town Antlers boy, became a member of the flying team known as “ Three Musketeers”, the forerunner of the U.S. Thunderbirds. Cornelius graduated from Antlers High School in 1919, then went on for one year to Virginia Military Institute. He Then enrolled in the University of Oklahoma and after graduating with a engineering degree, went on to the U.S. Air Corps to became one of the pilots picked to be a member of the “Three Musketeers the flying demonstration”. The formation of the Musketeers team was the beginning of the U.S. Thunderbirds. These men have been forgotten and the U.S. Air Force really does not mention them in their history. Research of old newspapers at Antlers Depot revealed Cornelius and the three musketeers. Inquiries with Air Force Records Department found their names as enrolled in the 1st Pursuit Squadron in 1925.
William Cornelius was a member of the 1st Pursuit Squadron from Selfridge Field, Michigan. He won the Free- for- All Pursuit Race at the National Race in California. His speed was 155.046 MPH. He also got 2nd place in the annual Gunnery and Bombing competition. Cornelius was among the six aircraft that escorted Col. Lindberg to Canada. Lindberg also flew with Cornelius in the air show (referenced in the picture of Cornelius, Lindberg and Woodring taken after the air show).