AA Big Bass Rodeo

The Pushmataha County Sportsman Club held a bass tournament on Saturday, April 8, at Hugo Lake. The lake level was about one and a half feet above normal with water temps in the low sixties.  The day started off fairly cold with temps in the upper forties but quickly warmed to the mid-seventies.  Catching bass after the passing of a cold front and with the lake level falling can be challenging and this proved true for many of the tournament anglers.  Only five anglers were able to catch a limit of five bass.  Eleven anglers were unable to catch a single keeper bass.  

Derick Chumley won the tournament with a five fish limit that weighed 12.52 pounds.  Ellis Silvey finished in second place with a stringer weight of 9.67 pounds.  The third place stringer was caught by Hank Elliott.  His stringer weighed 9.43 pounds.  The big bass of the tournament was caught by Jon Tucker and weighed 3.86 pounds.  

Tags

Recommended for you