A devastating fire destroyed a longtime family-owned supply store in Antlers over the weekend. Antlers Roof Truss & Building Supplies, owned and operated by the Jones Family, opened it’s doors in 1965.
Now, community members are looking to help Antlers Roof Truss rebuild bigger and better than ever.
Annette Redman has set up a GoFundMe for this successful hardware store and truss business. Redman turned to GoFundMe to help the local business and the Jones family during this time.
"Todd and his wife Kim, who is a local elementary school teacher, work hard for the community to help make the world a better place. They are givers and work hard to always help others when needed," Redman said.
Loved ones are sharing the fundraiser link on Facebook.
Clean up of the location has already begun and the business phone number is being forwarded to personal cell phones. Plans for a portable building and computer systems to be back up and running are already underway.
Showing true small town spirit and determination, they are continuing to do business, selling lumber, metal, doors, taking payments, and much more from a table in Todd Jones’ yard.
The Jones Family expressed their gratitude to Antlers Fire Department, Darwin Fire Department Rattan Fire Department, Antlers EMS, the Police Officers, and all of those who helped fight the fire, along with the great community who has stood by them through this trying time and shown their support.
To view the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com and search Antlers Roof Truss.