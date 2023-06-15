Kids ages 4 years up through those finishing 5th grade are invited to take a wild ride through God’s world by coming to this year’s Vacation Bible School. The Antlers Methodist Church located at 243 N High Street (just past the post office) in downtown Antlers, Oklahoma, will be once again hosting their VBS with this year’s theme being “AVALANCHE RANCH”. The dates for the Bible School will be Sunday, June 25th and final night’s activity will feature a program for the parents and families along with a free Hamburger Chuckwagon Dinner and Dessert Auction for all attending on Wednesday, June 28th. The times will be from 5:30 pm through 8 pm nightly.
Activities will include music, story telling, crafts and just plain fun activities. Each night will also include a Chuck Wagon dinner for all attendees. Kids groups will be divided into Ranch Crews and they will mosey or lope along different activities each night led by Adult and Teen Ranch Hands.