MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Stetson Bruce, age 34, of Antlers, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts with a child under 12 years of age.
The charges arose from investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office.
On July 21, 2022, a federal jury found Bruce guilty at trial of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. The crimes occurred in Pushmataha County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“The defendant in this case is a depraved predator whose actions robbed a young child of their innocence,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “He will always be a danger to the community and thanks to the work of the FBI and our law enforcement partners, he will spend the rest of his natural life behind prison bars for his horrific crimes.”
“The defendant will spend the remainder of his life in prison, a fitting penalty for his atrocious crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Our office stands firm in its commitment to prosecute those who victimize the innocent and defenseless among us.”
The Honorable Bernard M. Jones, II, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, sitting by assignment, presided over the hearing in Oklahoma City. Bruce will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Attorney Anthony C. Marek represented the United States.