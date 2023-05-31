AA Roof Truss Fundraiser

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the family has decided to postpone the Antlers Roof Truss Fundraiser that was scheduled to take place on Friday, June 2nd from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Speakeasy behind Bath House & Hotel in Antlers.  Watch for more information as this event is rescheduled.

