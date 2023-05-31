Due to the threat of inclement weather, the family has decided to postpone the Antlers Roof Truss Fundraiser that was scheduled to take place on Friday, June 2nd from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Speakeasy behind Bath House & Hotel in Antlers. Watch for more information as this event is rescheduled.
