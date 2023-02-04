Each year, Choctaw Electric Cooperative sends three area high school juniors to visit Washington D.C. at no charge to the student. This program, called Youth Tour, is sponsored by electric cooperatives all over the nation. Youth Tours was created to allow students the opportunity to visit our nation’s capital and see firsthand how government works.
We would like to recognize the Antlers High School students who were chosen as finalists for the Youth Tour Contest. Congratulations to Gavin Carriger, Matthew Brame and Jaycie Bingham for your hard work! Being selected as a finalist for this contest is a great accomplishment, and you should be proud...WE ARE!!!