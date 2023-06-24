The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Bobby Joe Fulsom, Jr., age 47, of Atoka, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for receipt of child pornography.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
On June 8, 2022, Fulsom pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. According to investigators, in August of 2021, Fulsom solicited and received pornographic images from a minor through Facebook. Facebook sent a cybertip to the NCMEC after identifying online images of child pornography on its platform. The NCMEC alerted the FBI, and after an investigation, agents located and arrested Fulsom.
The Honorable Ronald A. White, Chief Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Muskogee. Fulsom will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Special Assistant United States Attorney Jo E. Lawless and Assistant United States Attorney Edith A. Singer represented the United States.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc and click on the tab “Resources.”
If you have information about the physical or online exploitation of children, please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE–LOST (1-800-843-5678) or submit a tip online at report.cybertip.org