A fatality collision occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. on West Breshears Street in Clayton in Pushmataha County.
A 2016 Polaris, driven by a 14 year old female from Clayton, left the roadway to the left and overturned approximately one quarter times before coming to rest on the driver side.
The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene by Antlers EMS. The body was released to McCarn Funeral Home.
According to the accident report, the condition of the driver was apparently normal, but the cause of the collision is unknown. Seat belts were equipped but not in use. The juvenile was partially ejected and pinned but was freed by a bystander.
This collision was investigated by Trooper Hunter Motely #538, of the Pushmataha County detachment of Troop E. He was assisted by Clayton Police and Fire Departments, Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police.
