AA Police Lights

A fatality collision occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. on West Breshears Street in Clayton in Pushmataha County.

A 2016 Polaris, driven by a 14 year old female from Clayton, left the roadway to the left and overturned approximately one quarter times before coming to rest on the driver side.

Tags

Recommended for you