The impending thunderstorms held off on Friday, September 8 when the Antlers Bearcats played host to the Coalgate Wildcats, continuing a 60-year tradition. Enthusiastic fans filled both sides of Bearcat Stadium, clearly eager to cheer their teams.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of The Antlers American every Thursday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on Antlers American
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months (Pushmataha, Atoka, Choctaw)
|$32.00
|for 365 days
|12 Months (Outside Pushmataha, Atoka, Choctaw)
|$38.00
|for 365 days
|12 Months (Outside Oklahoma)
|$42.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on The Antlers American.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$3.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$8.00
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$15.00
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$26.00
|for 364 days
The impending thunderstorms held off on Friday, September 8 when the Antlers Bearcats played host to the Coalgate Wildcats, continuing a 60-year tradition. Enthusiastic fans filled both sides of Bearcat Stadium, clearly eager to cheer their teams.
Coalgate won the toss and elected to receive, but the Antlers defense kept them within their own 30 yard line where they were forced to punt and the ball landed on their own 36 yard line. A few plays later, Chandler Joslin (#40) took the ball home from the 9 yard line. The PAT was no good and Antlers led 6-0 with 7:19 left in the first.
Again, the Wildcats were forced to punt and Daniel Caldwell (#16) caught the ball at the Bearcat 40 and ran 25 yards, putting the Bearcats in excellent field position. Antlers moved steadily downfield and Joslin dashed into the endzone from the five. Again, no good on the PAT, with Antlers leading 12-0 at the end of the first.
Coalgate’s QB was sacked twice in their next possession, once by Grant Armstrong (#30) and Buck Green (#52) and then by Reece Crowsey (#24), forcing a turn over on downs at the Wildcat 39. QB Kooper Johnson (#14) ran home from there and added the two with a pass to Micah Parkins (#2) with 10:52 left in the second.
Again, the Wildcat possession was short-lived with an interception by Parkins putting the ball mid-field. Johnson caught Parkins with a 47-yard throw, allowing Caldwell to cross the goal line from the three. Caldwell added two and the Bearcats led 28-0, with 8:33 left in the half.
This time, Coalgate faired a little better making it to Antlers 43, where they turned over on downs. Johnson handed the ball to Ben Copeland (#10) who made an amazing 57-yard run to the end zone. Joslin added two and the half ended 36-0, Antlers.
An Antlers fumble in their first possession of the third quarter gave Coalgate momentum to put 8 points of their side. Another Antlers fumble turned over possession and Coalgate steadily made their way down field, but their progress was stopped by an interception by Parkins on the Antlers five. Wildcat penalties and Bearcat runs got the team on the one, where Thomas Todd (#74) pushed across the goal and Crowsey followed with two. Coach Beasley put in his second and third string with a little over eight minutes left in the game. Coalgate was able to score again and the game ended 44-16, Antlers.
Leading offense: Kooper Johnson threw 2 of 4 for 58 yards and rushed for 75; Reece Crowsey ran for 42 and intercepted run for 58; Ben Copeland received 11 and ran for 75; Daniel Caldwell ran for 41 and returned 25.
Leading defense: Grant Armstrong had 12 tackles and 1 TFL; Reece Crowsey had 11 and 2 TFL; Micah Parkins had 9 and 1 TFL.
Next up, the Antlers Bearcats travel to Atoka to take on the Wampus Cats on Friday, September 15 at 7:30pm. GO BEARCATS!!!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.