The Antlers Bearcats started the 2023 Season off with a definitive win against the Okmulgee Bulldogs on Friday, September 1. There was a slight break in the oppressively hot weather and the stands were full of Bearcat fans.

The Bearcats won the toss and elected to receive. QB Kooper Johnson (#14) marched his team down the field from the Bearcat 40 to the 21 yard line of the Bulldogs, but a fumble returned possession to Okmulgee. The mighty Antlers defense pushed their opponent back to the twelve where the Bulldogs were forced to punt. Again on the same 21 yard line, a Bearcat fumble turned the ball over to the ‘Dogs where they enjoyed possession for a few plays until Daniel Caldwell (#16) picked off an interception on Okmulgee’s 43. This time another Antlers fumble on the Bulldog 28 was recovered and the first quarter ended scoreless with the Bearcats on Okmulgee’s 20.

