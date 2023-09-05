The Antlers Bearcats started the 2023 Season off with a definitive win against the Okmulgee Bulldogs on Friday, September 1. There was a slight break in the oppressively hot weather and the stands were full of Bearcat fans.
The Bearcats won the toss and elected to receive. QB Kooper Johnson (#14) marched his team down the field from the Bearcat 40 to the 21 yard line of the Bulldogs, but a fumble returned possession to Okmulgee. The mighty Antlers defense pushed their opponent back to the twelve where the Bulldogs were forced to punt. Again on the same 21 yard line, a Bearcat fumble turned the ball over to the ‘Dogs where they enjoyed possession for a few plays until Daniel Caldwell (#16) picked off an interception on Okmulgee’s 43. This time another Antlers fumble on the Bulldog 28 was recovered and the first quarter ended scoreless with the Bearcats on Okmulgee’s 20.
In the second quarter, two defensive offside penalties helped put Antlers on the Bulldog 4 where Caldwell dashed in for six and then followed up with another two. Antlers led 8-0 at 10:41 in the second. Okmulgee was kept to short gains by the Antlers defense and their fourth-and-one try was stopped by Ben Copeland (#10). Once again, Johnson took his team downfield and Micah Parkins (#2) ran in for six from the Bulldog 14. The 2 point attempt failed and Antlers led 14-0 with 3:21 left in the half.
Both teams traded possession until the last few seconds of the game where the Bulldogs were able to get into the end zone. The half ended with the score 14-6, Antlers.
Okmulgee were forced to punt on their first play of the third and the Bearcats moved solidly down the field to the three where Johnson stepped into the end zone and Reece Crowsey (#24) added two with 4:10 left in the third. The Bulldogs were by no means done and pushed down to the Bearcat 20. An almost certain scoring pass was picked off by Copeland on the Bearcat twelve. The third quarter ended with Antlers leading 22-6.
A Bearcat punt return by the Bulldogs took the ball to the Antlers three yard line where it was fumbled and the Bearcats recovered. But then an Antlers fumble in the end zone cost them a safety. Okmulgee was able to add six on their next possession, leaving the score 22-14 with 7:51 left in the game.
Runs by Johnson, Crowsey, Copeland and Parkins took the Bearcats to the Bulldog six. Crowsey pushed in for six and Parkins added two with 2:03 left. Passes by the Bulldogs were successfully defended by the Bearcats and included a QB sack by Thomas Todd (#74). Final score 30-14, Bearcats.
Leading offense: Kooper Johnson threw 1 of 7 for 18 yards and rushed 89 yards; Reece Crowsey rushed for 65 yards and Ben Copeland rushed for 54.
Leading defense: Ben Copeland had 8 tackles, Micah Parkins had 6; Reece Crowsey and Chandler Joslin had 4 each.
Next up, the Bearcats will host the Coalgate Wildcats on Friday, September 8 at 7:00pm at Bearcat Stadium. GO BEARCATS!!!