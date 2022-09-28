It was Homecoming, Friday September 23, and after crowning Kaitlin Wilson Homecoming Queen, the Antlers Bearcats gave fans a great game, showing their comeback spirit! Throughout the first quarter, the score stayed 0-0 with neither side giving ground. During the second, a 4th down 13-yard TFL by Dakota Williams (#13) put the Bearcats on the Wilburton 20. With 5:05 left on the clock, the offensive line made a clear block for Bubba Watson (#15) to run eight yards for a touchdown for the Bearcats! Kooper Johnson (#14) ran in the ball giving the team the two-point conversion. Antlers leads 8-0.
With 6 seconds left in the half, Wilburton’s Floyd Clark (#1) completed a twenty-four-yard pass to Troy Clark (#5), scoring for the Diggers. Clark tops off the second quarter with a good two-point conversion. Score is tied 8-8.
The second half started with both teams showing strong defense, holding the line and exchanging the ball several times. At the 3:54 mark, a Digger punt was caught on the Bearcat 46 by Daniel Caldwell (#16) who ran fifty-four yards giving the Bearcats their second touchdown! Reece Crowsey (#24) completed the two-point conversion, making the score 16-8. Wilburton's comeback was foiled by an interception by Micah Parkins (#2) in the endzone with 13 seconds left in the third.
In the fourth quarter, a Johnson to Williams 22-yard reception and a Watson 38-yard run got the Bearcats deep in Digger territory. Johnson for the Bearcats gets the ball, running for one yard, and touchdown for Antlers! Bubba Watson runs the ball for the two-point conversion, making a the score 24-8. Once again, the Antlers defense forced a punt. With 5:24 left on the clock, Bubba Watson runs one yard making the touchdown, while also getting the two-point conversion. Bearcats lead 32-8. A Wilburton bad snap recovered by Williams gave Antlers possession on the Digger 33. Seconds later, Kooper Johnson threw a 38-yard pass pass to Raycton Low (#25) for another touchdown for the Cats! For the two-point conversion, Johnson passed the ball to Kreed Jones (#19) in the end zone. The score is now 40-15, Bearcats.
The Diggers rally and make a seventy-nine-yard run, scoring by Dalton Pate (#20). Tanner Long (#40) makes an extra point with a positive kick! With minutes on the clock, an Antlers bad snap puts the ball on their own 1 yard line where it was recovered by Wilburton. Troy Clark (#5) runs a yard, scoring for the Diggers. Tanner Long makes the two-point conversion, making the final score 40-23. The clock was run with only seconds left, and the Bearcats take the win!!
Leading offense: Kooper Johnson completed 7 of 10 for 126 yards and 1 TD, and rushed for 22; Bubba Watson rushed for 122 yards; Dakota Williams received 22 and rushed for 19; Raycton Low received for 91 yards. Daniel Caldwell returned 3 for 120 yards.
Leading defense: Reece Crowsey had 10 tackles and 1 TFL, Dakota Williams had 8 tackles and 4 TFL, Daniel Caldwell had 8 tackles and 1 TFL, Micah Parkins 6 tackles and 1 interception.
Next, the Bearcats travel to Spiro to take on the Bulldogs, Friday September 30 at 7:00pm. GO BEARCATS!!!