AA Bearcats Diggers
Tamy Beasley

It was Homecoming, Friday September 23, and after crowning Kaitlin Wilson Homecoming Queen, the Antlers Bearcats gave fans a great game, showing their comeback spirit! Throughout the first quarter, the score stayed 0-0 with neither side giving ground. During the second, a 4th down 13-yard TFL by Dakota Williams (#13) put the Bearcats on the Wilburton 20. With 5:05 left on the clock, the offensive line made a clear block for Bubba Watson (#15) to run eight yards for a touchdown for the Bearcats! Kooper Johnson (#14) ran in the ball giving the team the two-point conversion. Antlers leads 8-0.

With 6 seconds left in the half, Wilburton’s Floyd Clark (#1) completed a twenty-four-yard pass to Troy Clark (#5), scoring for the Diggers. Clark tops off the second quarter with a good two-point conversion. Score is tied 8-8.

