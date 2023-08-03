AA Big News Alert: Exciting Times Ahead!

A new adventure is underway in Antlers! Groundbreaking plans are in the works for an amazing new project – The Depot District – a fusion of live music, events, outdoor activities and food vendors, all in one fantastic venue! The Depot District will be located in downtown Antlers close to the Historic Frisco Depot.

The vision is grand, and organizers (and the community) can't wait to see it come to life! Picture yourself surrounded by a buzzing atmosphere, enjoying the best of local talent and top-notch entertainment. Live bands and performers will take center stage, filling the air with captivating melodies and infectious energy!

