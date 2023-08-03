A new adventure is underway in Antlers! Groundbreaking plans are in the works for an amazing new project – The Depot District – a fusion of live music, events, outdoor activities and food vendors, all in one fantastic venue! The Depot District will be located in downtown Antlers close to the Historic Frisco Depot.
The vision is grand, and organizers (and the community) can't wait to see it come to life! Picture yourself surrounded by a buzzing atmosphere, enjoying the best of local talent and top-notch entertainment. Live bands and performers will take center stage, filling the air with captivating melodies and infectious energy!
As you indulge in the finest live music, you'll also get to savor mouthwatering delights from food vendors serving up some of the most savory and succulent treats you've ever tasted!
The space will feature an outdoor amphitheater, food truck lots and fun outdoor activities for all. With a wide array of outdoor games and activities (like corn hole, beach volleyball, and yard Yahtzee) the Depot District will be your go-to spot for family-friendly fun and unforgettable memories!
The Depot District is thrilled to announce that the legendary Spannman's Bar-B-Quewill be joining our vibrant outdoor venue for food truck vendors and live music!
Get ready to indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of Spannman’s, as they return to their roots and bring their beloved barbecue trailer to the heart of our Depot District!
The Depot District is honored to have Spannman’s join their lineup of incredible food trucks, offering you an authentic and delicious BBQ experience like no other.
While we're still in the pre-construction phase, everyone is bursting with excitement as they prepare to break ground on this fantastic venture that's sure to become a community favorite!
You can follow their facebook page (Antlers Depot District) and invite your friends to join this amazing journey! Together, we'll create a remarkable space where the spirit of music, community, and delectable food will thrive! Let's make history in the heart of Antlers, Oklahoma!
Make sure to follow and watch their facebook page, and The Antlers American, for announcements as this dream comes to life!