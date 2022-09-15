Bigfoot sightings in the Kiamichi Mountains area will be recounted at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference on September 30 and October 1. Deep in Bigfoot country, the 16th festival will be held at the Kiamichi Mountains Christian Mission (Christ 40 acres), at Highway 144 and Indian Highway, Honobia, Ok.
“We have had a lot of reports in the Kiamichi area,” said Troy Hudson, who leads field expeditions to explore the Bigfoot phenomena, and has logged over 1,000 hours of field investigations. Hudson, an organizer for the Bigfoot Conference, speaks at events across the U.S.
Hudson will report what people experience when they encounter Bigfoot.
“It’s happening more and more,” Hudson said. “All the speakers this year will be very interesting to listen to.”
The Honobia Bigfoot Organization (HBO) is a non-profit group. With help from the Choctaw Nation, the group gives scholarships to high school graduates at Battiest, Buffalo Valley, Clayton, Smithville, and Talihina. Jolly Winsor, HBO president, said the event’s success has meant an increase to $800 per school, up from $500.
Much of the festival is free but there are fees for some activities. The conference is $10 per person each day. A kids’ zone is $5 per day per child. The Choctaw Nation will give free flu shots Saturday morning to the public. Food vendors, face painting, and live music are expected. Helicopter rides will be given, weather permitting.
Camping fees, the Bigfoot 5K registration, campfire story-telling and other festival activities are detailed on the Honobia Bigfoot Organization site at honobiabigfoot.com. Bigfoot mementos, t-shirts and crafts will be sold. To apply, vendors should email jollysafety@gmail.com.
Hudson will open the conference at 10 am each day. He investigates Bigfoot sightings for the Native Oklahoma Bigfoot Research Organization (NOBRO) which has gathered data on Bigfoot for15 years. They publish reports at NOBROBIGFOOT.ORG.