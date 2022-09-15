AA Troy Hudson

Bigfoot sightings in the Kiamichi Mountains area will be recounted at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference on September 30 and October 1. Deep in Bigfoot country, the 16th festival will be held at the Kiamichi Mountains Christian Mission (Christ 40 acres), at Highway 144 and Indian Highway, Honobia, Ok.

We have had a lot of reports in the Kiamichi area,” said Troy Hudson, who leads field expeditions to explore the Bigfoot phenomena, and has logged over 1,000 hours of field investigations. Hudson, an organizer for the Bigfoot Conference, speaks at events across the U.S.

