AA Blue Ivy

The Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce,  along with many other Antlers' residents, were happy to officially welcome another new business to Antlers with an official grand opening and ribbon cutting.

The Blue Ivy Boutique, owned and operated by the amazing mother-daughter duo of Kim McCaslin and Cari Shelton, is a small-town, big style home decor and clothing boutique that carries a wide variety of items that their customers are sure to love! 

