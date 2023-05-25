The Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce, along with many other Antlers' residents, were happy to officially welcome another new business to Antlers with an official grand opening and ribbon cutting.
The Blue Ivy Boutique, owned and operated by the amazing mother-daughter duo of Kim McCaslin and Cari Shelton, is a small-town, big style home decor and clothing boutique that carries a wide variety of items that their customers are sure to love!
Cari and her family moved to the Antlers/ Rattan area almost three years ago to be closer to her mom and stepdad, Kim and Darrin Mccaslin.
"We want to see this community grow and thrive. It’s where I chose to raise my children, where I’ve made many friends, where my children have their church family and where people I didn’t even know have supported and cheered us on." stated Cari Jo. "Behind every small business is a family. This is ours. We are so proud to be accepted as part of this community and hope to make you all proud!"
The Blue Ivy is located at 210 North High Street in Antlers. Make sure to stop by and see them Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact the store by calling 580-916-5073 or by emailing theblueivyboutique@gmail.com.
You can also check them out on Facebook (theblueivyantlers), Instagram (theblueivyantlers) and TikTok (theblueivyantlers).