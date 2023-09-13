AA Lady Cat softball

Antlers pitcher Addisen Bouffleur throws perfect game verses Bennington, Lady Cats win 12-0.

The Antlers Lady Cats fast pitch softball team competed in the Caney High School Fast Pitch Tournament last week against some of the areas stiffest competition. The tourney started on Thursday with Antlers facing the Bennington Lady Bears in their opening round game.

Junior pitcher Addisen Bouffleur got the call in the circle and she quickly showed her dominance over the Lady Bears from Bryan County. In the opening inning, Bouffleur sat down three batters in a row, two by way of strike out.

