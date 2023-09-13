The Antlers Lady Cats fast pitch softball team competed in the Caney High School Fast Pitch Tournament last week against some of the areas stiffest competition. The tourney started on Thursday with Antlers facing the Bennington Lady Bears in their opening round game.
Junior pitcher Addisen Bouffleur got the call in the circle and she quickly showed her dominance over the Lady Bears from Bryan County. In the opening inning, Bouffleur sat down three batters in a row, two by way of strike out.
In the bottom half of the inning, Antlers put eight runs on the board with freshman Karlee Callahan leading the way crossing the plate twice in the inning while Camden Mack, London Dyer, Dean Hembree, Kaylee Hale, Kayla Wolfe, and Aavri Noel also scored runs.
With a comfortable eight run lead, Bouffleur was able to settle in and concentrate on throwing strikes as she faced the heart of the Bennington line-up. Adding two more strike outs to her total, she faced the minimum once again setting down the Lady Bears’ four, five, and six-hole hitters.
Antlers added only one run to their total in the second inning as freshman Sadie Hill walked and scored in the inning.
In the top of the third inning, and with a perfect game going, Bouffleur’s ball movement and placement continued to keep Bennington hitters on their heels as they were unable to even put a ball in play as she struck out the side.
With a 9-0 lead in the bottom of the third stanza, the Lady Cats needed to score 3 more runs to end the game by way of run-rule.
The first three batters for the home team, Mack, Cady Buchanan, and Landri Mickel, reached base safely and then scored to end the game after only three innings of play by a score of 12-0.
Bouffleur ended her perfect game performance with 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, and 7 K’s. She struck out seven of the nine batters that she faced and was backed up by her defense with two groundouts on the only two at-bats Bennington was able to put the ball in play.
When asked if she was aware that she had a perfect game going in the last inning, Bouffleur commented, “Yes but I wasn’t nervous. I was trying to concentrate on throwing strikes and tried not to think about it.” After enjoying a few moments with her parents after her dominant performance, she quickly adjusted her thoughts to the next day at school asking, “Does this mean we can skip our geometry test tomorrow?”
For the remainder of the tournament, Antlers lost their next game to Stuart in extra innings by a score of 4-0 followed by a win over Pittsburg, 6-2. They returned on Saturday to face Buffalo Valley and fell by a score of 2-1.